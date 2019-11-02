New Delhi: The South Western Railway has announced over 600 jobs, including for the posts of Ticket Clerk, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician.

The last date to apply for ticket clerk is November 20, while for assistant Loco and technician posts, the last date is November 11. There are a total of 306 vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilot post, 85 for LLP, 221 for the post of Technician.

Know here vacancy details:

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 160 posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 255 posts

The last date to apply for the posts is November 20, India Today report said.