South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: The South Western Railway (RRC-SWR), Hubballi, has released a notification announcing 1004 vacancies for the post of Apprentices on its official website. All those who are interested can visit the official website and complete the application process latest by January 9, 2021.

Students are advised to go through the official notice before applying for the vacancies. Here’s a direct link to access the notification.

“Application submitted online does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the Notification and Application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and the application can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time,” the notice said.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: For the registration process, you can click on this link

Step 2: Now, enter all the details asked including your name, Aadhaar card number and phone number

Step 3: After filling out the form, click ‘Start Registration’

Step 4: Upload the asked documents and pay the fee

Step 5: You will receive a message on your phone number once the registration is successful

Age Bar: Candidates within the age bar of 24-29 can apply for these vacancies.

Important documents:

1. Passport sized photo

2. Signature

3. 10th board certificate

4. ITI passing certificate

5. Caste certificate (if applicable)

6. Domicile certificate (for residents of Karnataka only)