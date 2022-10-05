Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 31, 2022. A total of 1343 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more information about the recruitment process, its eligibility criteria, job positions, please go through this article.Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 23 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 13. Deets Inside

Southern Railway Recruitment Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: October 01, 2022

The last date to apply for the posts: October 31, 2022

Southern Railway Apprentice Vacancy

FRESHER Category: 110 Posts

Ex-ITI Category: 1233 Posts

Southern Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Check Education Qualification For Fresher Category

Fitter, Painter & Welder: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 System of education or its equivalent.

Medical Laboratory Technician(Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology ): Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Check Education Qualification For Ex-ITI Category

Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur Click here to Apply

Southern Railway Apprentice Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of a Merit List prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the Notification. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared here.

Southern Railway Apprentice Application Fee

The fee is to be paid through ONLINE MODE. Ne fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the acknowledgment generated by the system which is required to be submitted at the time of Document Verification.

How to Apply Online For Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in till October 31, 2022.