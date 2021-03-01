The candidates who are preparing for SRMJEEE 2021 Exams, we have some important news for you. The SRM University has revised the entire schedule for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE). The exam will now be held online from June 11 to 16, 2021. The candidates must note that the online and offline application forms are available to apply for SRMJEEE 2021.

Important details:

The candidates will be allowed to book the slots for the exam from June 01, 2021, and the result of the exam is expected to be declared in the month of June 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply online at srmist.edu.in till May 31, 2021. However, the last date to submit the offline application forms is until May 15, 2021.

Counselling of the selected candidates will be held in the first or second week of July 2021 and the classes will commence in the third week of July.

The application fee is Rs. 1100. The registrations for the exam was started on December 12, 2021.

The candidates have to fill in one common application form to apply for the entrance exam for admission in the B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University – Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh.

Students who have completed +2 under NIOS must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice-versa.