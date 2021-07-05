SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced SRMJEE Phase 2 results today, on July 05, 2021. The candidates who are waiting for the results can now check the results on the official website of the institute srmist.edu.in. The SRMJEE 2021 phase 2 entrance exam was held on June 29 and 30, 2021, as a remote online proctored test. We have provided the direct link below: Also Read - SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon at srmist.edu.in | Check Date and Important Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps to check the results below:

To check the SRMJEEE 2021 result, the candidates need to visit the official website.

The result is provided under the SRM Online Application Portal.

To access the portal, user id and password are needed.

Once login, candidates can check the result from the dashboard.

In the result, the application number, name, and SRMJEEE rank is mentioned

The candidates must note that the result of SRMJEEE will be announced for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. It is only released in the online mode. Based on the performance in the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance exam, the rank is determined.

For those candidates who appeared for both the exam, the rank shall be determined based on the best performance. The allocation of seat will be done on the basis of rank in the exam.

To recall, the SRM Institute had decided to conduct the SRMJEEE 2021 exam in two phases this year. Both the phases were held as remote proctor test. While phase 2 was held in June, the exam date for phase 1 were May 23, and 24, 2021. The results of phase 1 were declared on May 27, 2021.