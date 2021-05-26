New Delhi: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will declare the SRMJEEE Result 2021, Tomorrow May 27, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. The candidates must note that the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Exam, SRMJEE Result will be made available to candidates on the official site of SRMIST. Also Read - SRMJEEE 2021 Exam Date Announced, Check Complete Revised Schedule And Other Details Here

The Institute conducted SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 1 exams on May 23 and 24, 2021. The candidates can check their results for exams on the website srmist.edu.in. The results link for SRMJEEE 2021 will be activated tomorrow.

The Phase 1 exams of SRM Institute of Science and Technology were held in remote proctored mode.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of SRM Institute on srmist.edu.in Click under the SRMJEE result 2021 link available on the homepage On a new login page enter your details Click on submit to view your results Check SRM Phase 1 results 2021 Save and download it for future use.

The candidates must note that the results for SRMJEEE exams 2021 will be made available with the marks of individual candidates. On the basis of candidates rank, seat availability and choices filled the counselling of students will be done for admissions in the BTech program.

Adding to the schedules the SRM Institute of Information and Technology will conduct its second phase of SRMJEE 2021 on July 25 and 26 2021.