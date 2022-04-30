SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the Phase two results for SRMJEEE 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination(SRMJEEE) can download their results from the official website — srmist.edu.in.Also Read - AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For 159 Senior Resident Posts| Check Details Here

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” SRMJEEE 2022 Phase II Ranks Released.”

Now enter your name, email id, and mobile number to log in.

The SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

SRMJEEE 2022 is being held in three phases. The first phase was conducted in the month of January. SRMJEEE Phase 2 was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2022. The Phase 3 exam will tentatively be held on June 25 and 26, 2022.

For more details, visit the official website of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.