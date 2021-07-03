SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021: SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 is scheduled to be announced on July 5, 2021. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result, the same will be available on the official website of SRM University i.e. srmist.edu.in. Also Read - Srmuniv.ac.in Official SRMJEE Result 2015 Website: SRM University declares SRM Joint Engineering Entrance results online

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the Website of SRM University, srmist.edu.in.

Go to the ‘Admission Tab’ present on the homepage.

Click on the link – SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021

Enter login ID and password, click on submit.

Check and download SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021.

Take a print of the result for any future reference.

Here are some of the other important details:

Students would be able to check their results once released using their application number and date of birth. SRMJEEE Phase 2 exam was conducted on May 23, 2021 and May 24, 2021 in remote proctored mode. Students securing minimum qualifying marks in SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 would be called for the interview round.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted counselling venue as per the prescribed schedule. Keep a check on the official website for more updates on SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021.