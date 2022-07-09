SRMJEEE Result 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Saturday declared the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) result 2022 phase 3. Candidates can download the SRMJEEE phase 3 result from the official website — srmist.edu.in. To download the SRMJEEE phase 3 result, registered candidates need to enter their registered email ID and password.Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply For 420 Posts Before July 20| Details Inside

This year, SRMIST has conducted the SRMJEEE 2022 exam between June 26 to 27, 2022. It is to be noted that the SRMJEEE phase 3 scorecard will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, rank, and others.

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3: How to Download Scorecard?