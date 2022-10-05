SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports Quota for the year 2022. Interested candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of SSC at ssbrectt.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 399 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas. For more details, please scroll below.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Extended Till Oct 07; Check Exam Date, Documents Required

SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas.

SSB GD Constable Vacancy

Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota: 399 posts

SSB GD Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification HERE

SSB GD Constable Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. For more details, check the detailed notification from the official website.

SSB GD Constable Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 only being fees through Indian postal order and demand draft. . However, SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

How to Apply for SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of SSC at ssbrectt.gov.in.