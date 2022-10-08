SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited candidates to apply for the Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports Quota for the year 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of Sashatra Seema Bal at ssbrectt.gov.in. A total of 399 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Soon For Grade 3, 4 Posts at sebaonline.org; Check Tentative Dates Here

SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas.

SSB GD Constable Vacancy

Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota: 399 posts

SSB GD Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification HERE

SSB GD Constable Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institute.

SSB GD Constable Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 only being fees through Indian postal order and demand draft. Meanwhile, SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: HOW TO Apply?

Eligible candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of SSC at ssbrectt.gov.in.