Students alert! SSB HC Answer Key for the head constable ministerial exam is out. All those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on official website ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates must note they can raise objections till January 10, 2021. A fee of Rs 100 per question will be levied.

The SSB Head Constable Ministerial post recruitment examination was held on January 3, 2021.

SSB HC Answer Key 2021: Here’s How You Can Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link for HC (Min) Answer Key Written Exam

Step 3: A PDF document will open on the screen

Step 4: A new window will open. You will be asked your login details

Step 5: Now, select your question booklet series, your written exam language, and the question number for which you want to raise a query

Step 6: Pay your fees and submit the query