New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for documentation and DMR/ RME for the post of head constable (Ministerial). The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the organisation i.e. www.ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card through registration id and password.Also Read - SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary Up to Rs 81000. Few Days Left For Application Process to End. Apply Today For 115 Posts

The candidates must note that the documentation and detailed & review medical exam for the post of head constable (min) in SSB will be held from November 9. Also Read - SSB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Head Constable Post at ssbrectt.gov.in | Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card: Also Read - SSB Jawan Sikander, at Home on Leave, Killed by Maoists in Bihar's Jamui