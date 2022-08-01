SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022: The State Selection Board (SSB) has released the answer key for Odisha B.Ed Admission Test – 2022 today, August 01, 2022. Registered candidates can download the SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 from the official website — ssbodisha.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key. "Objections to the said keys, if any, are invited from the candidates with supporting documentary proof so as to reach this office through the registered mail of the candidate by 05.08.2022(5.00 P.M). Further, candidates have to pay Rs.200/- per objection in shape of Bank Draft drawn in favour of State Selection Board payable at Bhubaneswar," reads the official notification.

This year, the examination was held on July 31, 2022. Below are the steps to download the answer key.

A Step by Step Guide to Download SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in .

. Check the What’s New Section available on the homepage.

On the homepage, click on the View option beside the “Answer Keys for B.Ed. Admission Test-2022” link.

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF to check the answer key.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

While sending the objections, the scanned copy of the Bank Draft may also be sent to the e-mail of the State Selection Board. The Bank Draft in original should be sent to the Secretary, State Selection Board, Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar-751009 along with the filled-in proforma given in the notification shared above.