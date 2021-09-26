SSB Recruitment 2021: The Shashstra Seema Bal (SSB) recently issued a notification to fill vacancies for the posts of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Specialists for various locations/formations across India. Candidates who are interested can apply for the job vacancies through the mentioned format and appear for the walk-in-interview from October 21, 2021 onwards.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Application Process Ends Today. Apply Now For Deputy Commandant, Commandant Posts; Check Details Here

Here's is all you need to know about SSB Recruitment 2021 including interview dates, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, posts:

Important Dates

Walk-in interviews: 21 to 26 October 2021

Specialist (Gorakhpur) – 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO – 25 to 26 October 2021

Specialist (Bathnaha) – 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO – 25 to 26 October 2021

Specialist (Tezpur) – 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO – 25 to 26 October 2021

Vacancies

Specialist (Gorakhpur) – 1 Post

GDMO – 15 Posts

Specialist (Bathnaha) – 4 Posts

GDMO -14 Posts

Specialist (Tezpur) – 2 Posts

GDMO – 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 70 years

Up to 70 years Educational Qualification:

Specialist: The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub section of section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

GDMOs: The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in the sub-section of a section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Completion of compulsory rotating intership.

How to apply for SSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications till September 26 along with the documents to the DIG Medical, CH, SSB, Gorakhpur/Bathnaha/Tezpur. The interview will be held from 21 to 26 October 2021.