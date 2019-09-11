New Delhi: SSC CHSL result 2018 | Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to declare the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier -1 exam 2018 results on September 11.

The SSC had earlier issues a notice saying the SSC CHSL 2018-19 result will be released on September 11. The SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result will be out on the Commission’s official website and candidates can check it in the late evening or before midnight.

Over 29 lakh candidates had registered, while 13 .17 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC CHSL exam, which was conducted from July 1 to 11.

As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC in March this year, there are a total of 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam.

How to check SSC CHSL Paper 1 2018-19 result:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link flashing under the ‘Latest News’ section

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out