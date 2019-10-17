SSC Stenographer Group C, D 2019: The registration for the post of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 will close on October 18. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates are requested to quickly apply on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2019. Besides, there will also be a skill test followed by document verification, stated the official SSC Stenographer Notification 2019.

Only those candidates who have passed Class 12 and are in the age group of 18-27 years can apply for SSC Steno Exam 2019.

Notably, the computer-based exam contains 200 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will be evaluated based on three sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English language and comprehension.