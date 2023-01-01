SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Important Dates Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual examination schedule for the year 2023. As per the exam calendar, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be held in the month of March. Candidates can download the SSC Annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted in May or June 2023. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by SSC in the year 2023, its date of advertisement, the closing date to submit the application, and the examination date.

Exam Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 CBE 27/Oct/2022 (Thursday) 30/Nov/2022 (Wednesday) Jan-Feb, 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 Tier-I (CBE)* 06/Dec/2022 (Tuesday) 05/Jan/2023 (Thursday) Mar/2023 Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022 Tier-I (CBE)* 17/Jan/2023 (Tuesday) 17/Feb/2023 (Friday) Apr/2023 Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 Paper-I (CBE)* 24/Feb/2023 (Friday) 17/Mar/2023 (Friday) May-Jun, 2023 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE)* 01/Apr/2023 (Saturday) 01/May/2023 (Monday) Jun-Jul, 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE)* 09/May/2023 (Tuesday) 08/Jun/2023 (Thursday) Jul-Aug, 2023 Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023 Tier-I (CBE)* 14/Jun/2023 (Wednesday) 14/Jul/2023 (Friday) Aug-Sep, 2023 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE)* 20/Jul/2023 (Thursday) 13/Aug/2023 (Sunday) Oct/2023 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 Paper-I (CBE)* 26/Jul/2023 (Wednesday) 16/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) Oct/2023 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 CBE* 02/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) 23/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) Oct-Nov, 2023 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Paper-I (CBE)* 22/Aug/2023 (Tuesday) 12/Sep/2023 (Tuesday) Oct-Nov, 2023 Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2014- 2017 Paper-I (CBE)* 01/Sep/2023 (Friday) 22/Sep/2023 (Friday) Dec, 2023 – Jan 2024 SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2019 Paper-I (CBE)* 08/Sep/2023 (Friday) 29/Sep/2023 (Friday) Dec, 2023 – Jan 2024 Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019 Paper-I (CBE)* 15/Sep/2023 (Friday) 09/Oct/2023 (Monday) Jan – Feb, 2024 JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020 Paper-I (CBE)* 22/Sep/2023 (Friday) 13/Oct/2023 (Friday) Jan-Feb, 2024 Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2022 Paper-I (CBE)* 29/Sep/2023 (Friday) 20/Oct/2023 (Friday) Jan-Feb, 2024 JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022 Paper-I (CBE)* 06/Oct/2023 (Friday) 27/Oct/2023 (Friday) Feb – Mar, 2024 SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022 Paper-I (CBE)* 13/Oct/2023 (Friday) 02/Nov/2023 (Thursday) Feb – Mar, 2024 Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022 Paper-I (CBE)* 20/Oct/2023 (Friday) 09/Nov/2023 (Thursday) Feb – Mar, 2024

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 will be conducted by Delhi Police,” SSC in an official notification said.