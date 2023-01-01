Top Recommended Stories
SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Important Dates Here
SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF at ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download the SSC Annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual examination schedule for the year 2023. As per the exam calendar, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be held in the month of March. Candidates can download the SSC Annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted in May or June 2023. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by SSC in the year 2023, its date of advertisement, the closing date to submit the application, and the examination date.
SSC Calendar 2023: A Step By Step Guide to Download
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2023-24.”
- A new PDF will open.
- Scroll down the SSC Calendar PDF to check the examination date of various exams.
- Save the pdf and download it for future reference.
Download SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF
SSC Exam Calendar: Check Tentative Schedule Here
Name of Examination
Tier/Phase
Date of Advt.
Closing date
Date of
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
CBE
27/Oct/2022 (Thursday)
30/Nov/2022 (Wednesday)
Jan-Feb, 2023
Combined Higher
Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022
Tier-I (CBE)*
06/Dec/2022 (Tuesday)
05/Jan/2023 (Thursday)
Mar/2023
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022
Tier-I (CBE)*
17/Jan/2023 (Tuesday)
17/Feb/2023 (Friday)
Apr/2023
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023
Paper-I (CBE)*
24/Feb/2023 (Friday)
17/Mar/2023 (Friday)
May-Jun, 2023
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023
Tier-I (CBE)*
01/Apr/2023 (Saturday)
01/May/2023 (Monday)
Jun-Jul, 2023
Combined Higher
Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023
Tier-I (CBE)*
09/May/2023 (Tuesday)
08/Jun/2023 (Thursday)
Jul-Aug, 2023
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023
Tier-I (CBE)*
14/Jun/2023 (Wednesday)
14/Jul/2023 (Friday)
Aug-Sep, 2023
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023
Tier-I (CBE)*
20/Jul/2023 (Thursday)
13/Aug/2023 (Sunday)
Oct/2023
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023
Paper-I (CBE)*
26/Jul/2023 (Wednesday)
16/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
Oct/2023
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023
CBE*
02/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
23/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
Oct-Nov, 2023
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023
Paper-I (CBE)*
22/Aug/2023 (Tuesday)
12/Sep/2023 (Tuesday)
Oct-Nov, 2023
Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2014-
2017
Paper-I (CBE)*
01/Sep/2023 (Friday)
22/Sep/2023 (Friday)
Dec, 2023 –
Jan 2024
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2019
Paper-I (CBE)*
08/Sep/2023 (Friday)
29/Sep/2023 (Friday)
Dec, 2023 –
Jan 2024
Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019
Paper-I (CBE)*
15/Sep/2023 (Friday)
09/Oct/2023 (Monday)
Jan – Feb, 2024
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020
Paper-I (CBE)*
22/Sep/2023 (Friday)
13/Oct/2023 (Friday)
Jan-Feb, 2024
Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2022
Paper-I (CBE)*
29/Sep/2023 (Friday)
20/Oct/2023 (Friday)
Jan-Feb, 2024
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022
Paper-I (CBE)*
06/Oct/2023 (Friday)
27/Oct/2023 (Friday)
Feb – Mar, 2024
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022
Paper-I (CBE)*
13/Oct/2023 (Friday)
02/Nov/2023 (Thursday)
Feb – Mar, 2024
Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022
Paper-I (CBE)*
20/Oct/2023 (Friday)
09/Nov/2023 (Thursday)
Feb – Mar, 2024
“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 will be conducted by Delhi Police,” SSC in an official notification said.
