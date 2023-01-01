SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule, Important Dates Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF at ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download the SSC Annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. 

Updated: January 1, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

SSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023-24 Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual examination schedule for the year 2023. As per the exam calendar, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be held in the month of March. Candidates can download the SSC Annual exam calendar from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in

The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 Paper 1 will be conducted in May or June 2023. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by SSC in the year 2023, its date of advertisement, the closing date to submit the application, and the examination date.

SSC Calendar 2023: A Step By Step Guide to Download

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2023-24.”
  • A new PDF will open.
  • Scroll down the SSC Calendar PDF to check the examination date of various exams.
  • Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

Download SSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 PDF

SSC Exam Calendar: Check Tentative Schedule Here 

Name of Examination

Tier/Phase

Date of Advt.

Closing date

Date of
Exam

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022

CBE

27/Oct/2022 (Thursday)

30/Nov/2022 (Wednesday)

Jan-Feb, 2023

Combined Higher

Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022

Tier-I (CBE)*

06/Dec/2022 (Tuesday)

05/Jan/2023 (Thursday)

Mar/2023

Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2022

Tier-I (CBE)*

17/Jan/2023 (Tuesday)

17/Feb/2023 (Friday)

Apr/2023

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023

Paper-I (CBE)*

24/Feb/2023 (Friday)

17/Mar/2023 (Friday)

May-Jun, 2023

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023

Tier-I (CBE)*

01/Apr/2023 (Saturday)

01/May/2023 (Monday)

Jun-Jul, 2023

Combined Higher

Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023

Tier-I (CBE)*

09/May/2023 (Tuesday)

08/Jun/2023 (Thursday)

Jul-Aug, 2023

Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination- 2023

Tier-I (CBE)*

14/Jun/2023 (Wednesday)

14/Jul/2023 (Friday)

Aug-Sep, 2023

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023

Tier-I (CBE)*

20/Jul/2023 (Thursday)

13/Aug/2023 (Sunday)

Oct/2023

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023

Paper-I (CBE)*

26/Jul/2023 (Wednesday)

16/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)

Oct/2023

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023

CBE*

02/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)

23/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)

Oct-Nov, 2023

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023

Paper-I (CBE)*

22/Aug/2023 (Tuesday)

12/Sep/2023 (Tuesday)

Oct-Nov, 2023

Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2014-

2017

Paper-I (CBE)*

01/Sep/2023 (Friday)

22/Sep/2023 (Friday)

Dec, 2023 –

Jan 2024

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2019

Paper-I (CBE)*

08/Sep/2023 (Friday)

29/Sep/2023 (Friday)

Dec, 2023 –

Jan 2024

Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019

Paper-I (CBE)*

15/Sep/2023 (Friday)

09/Oct/2023 (Monday)

Jan – Feb, 2024

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019 -2020

Paper-I (CBE)*

22/Sep/2023 (Friday)

13/Oct/2023 (Friday)

Jan-Feb, 2024

Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2018-2022

Paper-I (CBE)*

29/Sep/2023 (Friday)

20/Oct/2023 (Friday)

Jan-Feb, 2024

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2021-2022

Paper-I (CBE)*

06/Oct/2023 (Friday)

27/Oct/2023 (Friday)

Feb – Mar, 2024

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022

Paper-I (CBE)*

13/Oct/2023 (Friday)

02/Nov/2023 (Thursday)

Feb – Mar, 2024

Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2020-2022

Paper-I (CBE)*

20/Oct/2023 (Friday)

09/Nov/2023 (Thursday)

Feb – Mar, 2024

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 will be conducted by Delhi Police,” SSC in an official notification said.

Published Date: January 1, 2023 4:03 PM IST

