SSC CGL Result 2017: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC CGL 2017 result on the official website on Friday, two years after the exam for the same was held.

All the students who had appeared for the exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website ssc.nic.in, in case there is an update.

The schedule available on the official website says that the final result is expected to be declared today.

There is a controversy surrounding the results. On August 31 last year, the apex court stayed the declaration of result of the SSC CGL and CHSL Examination, in which lakhs of students had appeared, saying it seemed that the entire test and the system were “tainted”.

The apex court then favoured cancelling the 2017 SSC examination, and holding it afresh by the National Testing Agency or the CBSE “in the interest of students”.

However, the Centre said that there was no need for re-examination of entire paper as the leak was “extremely localised” and those behind the leaks were identified and action was taken.

In May this year, the top court removed the stay on the results observing that lakhs of unemployed youths have suffered owing to some corrupt officials from the organisation.

Once the results are announced, they will be made available on the official website.