New Delhi: This year seems like a year of protests from students. After raising voice for postponement of NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams, students now are urging the Central government to release the results of SSC CGL 2018 which is yet to be announced.
Now, the students who had appeared for the exams in 2018 are furious as they don’t have any clue when their results will be announced. The SSC CGL exam was conducted in 2018 and the final result has not been declared yet.
Frustrated over the delay, these aspirants, student unions and political parties took to Twitter and expressed their resentment over the matter. Soon, #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents started trending on Twitter.
Earlier this month, the SSC had said that the results will be declared soon but no date has been announced yet.
Here’s how they expressed their resentment on Twitter.