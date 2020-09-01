New Delhi: This year seems like a year of protests from students. After raising voice for postponement of NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams, students now are urging the Central government to release the results of SSC CGL 2018 which is yet to be announced.

Now, the students who had appeared for the exams in 2018 are furious as they don’t have any clue when their results will be announced. The SSC CGL exam was conducted in 2018 and the final result has not been declared yet.

Frustrated over the delay, these aspirants, student unions and political parties took to Twitter and expressed their resentment over the matter. Soon, #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents started trending on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the SSC had said that the results will be declared soon but no date has been announced yet.

Here’s how they expressed their resentment on Twitter.

Modi Govt is jeopardising India's future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans.#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 1, 2020

❌Why SSC CGL 2018 results not released?

❌Why RRB NTPC Railway 2019 exams not done yet?

❌Why RRB ALP not given joining dates? Modi Govt is playing with lives & careers of students of India. Unemployment & faulty centralization is Modi's legacy.#SpeakUpforSSCRaliwayStudents — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 1, 2020

Students near 24/25 age are struggling very much. Most of them belong to lower middle class family who has invested all their earnings in studies. What will they do? They want a chance to give exams. Govt is very much insensitive towards students.#SpeakUpForSSCRaliwayStudents pic.twitter.com/OiutgMH04K — Harsh Bisaria 'आज़ाद' (@HarshBisaria) September 1, 2020