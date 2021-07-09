New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC CGL 2019 Marks are expected likely to be announced today. The Candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. According to the reports, the commission might declare the marks of the qualified and non-qualified on its official website by late evening today. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC JE 2020: Final Answer Key, Question Papers Released at ssc.nic.in | Here's How to Download

The marks can be downloaded from the website given by using the candidate's registration number and password. SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 written exam was held on November 22, 2020. The candidates must note that they will be able to check the results till July 31, if the scores are announced today.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. Go to the latest news section available on the homepage. Click on the link – SSC CGL 2019 Marks. Enter your registration id, password and click on submit tab. Check and download SSC CGL 2019 Tier 3 Result. Take a print of the result and marks for any future reference.

The commission had declared the result of the Tier 2 examination on February 19, 2021. As per the report, a total of 43896 candidates are waiting for their SSC CGL 2019 Marks to be announced.

Candidates must note that those who have qualified in Tier 3 examination would be able to appear for the document verification round.