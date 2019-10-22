SSC CGL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Monday release the notification for its combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case there is any update.

Further, the application process is also likely to start today and will stretch for a month until November 22.

The exam will be conducted between March 2 to 11, 2019 in computer-based mode.

In 2018, around 25 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

All those who have done graduation from a recognised university can apply for the recruitment exam.

Going as per the last year exam, the question paper had 100 questions. There was negative marking for every incorrect answer.

Salary: All those who get hired at the group B level posts, will get Rs 9, 300 to Rs 34, 800. Those who get C level jobs, the salary for them would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.