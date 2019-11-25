SSC CGL 2019: November 25 is the last date to apply for the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply should do so by Monday on ssc.nic.in, which is the official website of the SSC.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted between March 2-11, 2020. The official notification for the same was published on October 22, which is also the date on which the online application process began.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Create your user ID and password to apply for the exam

Step 3: Visit the homepage, again and click on the link ‘Apply’

Step 4: On the next page, click on the ‘Apply’ link next to ‘CGL Examination-2019’

Step 5: Login using your credentials as generated in step two

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on ‘Submit’

Step 8: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternately, click here to access the Apply page directly.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates should be graduate or, at least, be in the final year of their graduation. Those in final year will have to produce their graduation degree on or before January 1, 2020. Additionally, there are five different age categories: 18-27 years, 20-27 years, 20-30 years, 30-32 years, and up to 30 years.

The age limits are applicable up to January 1, 2020.

Those who clear all the stages of the recruitment drive will be hired at group B and C posts across various government departments and organisations.