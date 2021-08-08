SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from 13-24 August, 2021. The admit cards for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions and are available to download from their respective websites.

The SSC CGL 2020 exam was notified on December 29, 2020. The exam was initially scheduled in May-June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The skill test of the CGL 2019 will be held on September 15 and 16.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official websites of the SSC regions. Here we have given region-wise direct links for the candidates’ convenience too.