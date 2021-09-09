SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result Latest News: Candidates who are waiting for the SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result, here is an important update for you. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has informed the candidates that the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) will be released on December 11, 2021. Candidates must know that the SSC CGL 2020 exam was held in August.Also Read - SSC GD Constable, SSC CHSL, SSC SI Exam Dates Released: Here’s Complete Schedule For Candidates

As per the earlier notification, the final result of SSC CHSL 2018 exam will be tentatively declared on September 30. Candidates can check the entire list on the website ssc.nic.in.

Till now, the SSC has released only the provisional answer key of the answer. The final answer key is expected soon.

As per the notification from the SSC, the result of the SSC CGL 2020 will be based on the final answer key. Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam.

Moreover, the SSC has also informed that the result of the physical efficiency test of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 will also be released on September 30.

The SSC on October 31 will release the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020, and Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020.

In the meantime, the SSC has also released the schedule for various examinations/ skill tests to be conducted in the months of November and December 2021.

Check important dates:

SSC CHSL 2019 skill test will be conducted on November 3

Paper II for SI in Delhi Police will be held on November 8

Constable GD examination will be held between November 16 to Dec 15, 2021