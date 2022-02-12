SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Answer Key Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020. Now the candidates can raise objections on the official website ssc.nic.in as the objection window has now been opened, and they can raise objections till 6 PM on February 15, 2022.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Result 2021 Likely to be Declared on January 31 at ssc.nic.in | Here’s How to Check Score

The candidates should note that the answer keys are provisional in nature and can be checked on the official website of SSC–ssc.nic.in. The final key will be prepared based on the objections raised. Also Read - SSC Result 2020 Out For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts on ssc.nic.in | Check Cut-Off Here

The SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020 has been released for the exams held on January 28 and 29, 2022. As per the official notice, the candidates will have to pay a basic fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Without fees, their representations will not be considered. Also Read - Common Eligibility Test Likely To Be Delayed Again Due To Covid Cases, New Date to be Announced Soon: Report

Candidates will have to download the answer keys and response sheet and save it for future reference and use.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020: How to check