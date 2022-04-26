SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Result: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Tuesday declared the SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Results. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 can download their results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020 on January 28, 29, and February 3, 2022, through the Computer Based Mode.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 26 Posts to Begin From May 10| Check Details Here

The Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) exam was held on February 06, 2022, at different centres all over the country. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the results. Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Registration Last Date Extended Till May 5. Apply For 4161 Posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com

SSC CGL 2020 Tier II Results: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

Click on the link that reads,” Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): List of Candidates shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III for all posts other than AAO and JSO (List-3) .”

.” A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to search your roll number.

Save, Download the Results and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) exam. Candidates can check their individual marks from May 05 to 26 by using the registration number and registered password. A total of 1652 candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of their Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Advisor Commercial, Other Posts at ongcindia.com| Read Details Here