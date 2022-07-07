SSC CGL 2020 Tier III Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2020 Tier III) (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Notification, Application, Exam Date Here

“The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04.08.2022 and 05.08.2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately”, reds the official notification. Also Read - SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Direct Link Here

SSC CGL 2020 Tier III Result: Steps to Check

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Result” tab

Cick on the result link

The result will appear on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

The candidates must note that the shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the document verification (DV) round.