SSC CGL 2021-2022 Recruitment Notification: The Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2021-22 Tier 1 exam notification will be released today. Candidates can apply after the notification is released on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in. The notification will be released for various posts.

Only online application will be invited on ssc.nic.in from 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2021. Aspirants whose application will be accepted will appear for Tier 1 Online Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 in the month of April 2022. The exact date shall be notified later on SSC website.

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier 1 Exam: Important dates

SSC CGL notification and registration begins: December 23, 2021

Apply till: January 23, 2022

SSC CGL Exam date: April 2022

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier 1 Exam: How to apply

Visit the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification ‘Combined Level Examination 2021-22 recruitment notification’ on the homepage.

Candidates should have to register first by giving all the details.

Log in to start filling out the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents and pay application fees.

After submitting, take a printout of the SSC CGL 2021-22 Form for future reference.

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier 1 Exam: About the registration

Candidates can apply online mode on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in. Candidates can apply till January 23, 2022.

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier 1 Exam: About the Tier-1 exam

The SSC CGL 2021-22 examination will be held in April 2022 in a computer-based test mode (CBT mode).

SSC CGL 2021-22 Salary Details

Pay Level-8 (Rs 47,600 to 1,51,100)

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Assistant

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector ((Central Excise/Preventive Officer/Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Inspector

Pay Level-6 (Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400)

Assistant

Assistant/ Superintendent

Divisional Accountant

Sub Inspector

Junior Statistical Officer

Auditor

Accountant

Jr Accountant

Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to 81,100)

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks

Tax Assistant

SI

Note: This is tentative posts. Candidates are advised to wait for exact details of the posts until the notification is released.

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation are also eligible.