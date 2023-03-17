Home

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut-off Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 at ssc.nic.in: One can download the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 today, March 17, 2023. One can download the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2021 on December 20, 2022, for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Skill Test/Document Verification of the Examination.

“As per the Notice of the Examination, Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) are of qualifying nature. The CPT consists of three modules. The Module-I is Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and the Module-II and III are Computer Proficiency Test (CPT),” SSC in an official notification said.

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Cut Off here

The cut-offs fixed for Module-I (DEST) and Module-II & III (CPT) are as under:

Category-wise cut-off in Module-I (i.e. DEST) of CPT:

Category SC ST OBC EWS OH HH VH PWDOthers UR Cut-off on

percentage of

mistakes 7% 7% 7% 7% 10% 10% 10% 10% 5%

Category-wise cut-off marks in Module-II +III of CPT:

Category SC ST OBC EWS OH HH VH PWDOthers UR Cut-off on

percentage of

mistakes 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 120

Cut-off in DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant: Category-wise cut-off fixed in DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant in CBDT, CBIC and UDC/SSA in Central Bureau of Narcotics is given below

Category SC ST OBC EWS EMS OH HH VH PWDOthers Cut-off on

percentage of

mistakes 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 10% 10% 10% 10%

Resolution of Tie Cases: As per provisions under Notice of the Examination, in the event of tie in scores of candidates in Tier-I+Tier-II+Tier-III Examinations, merit has been decided by applying following criteria, one after another in the given order, till the tie is resolved:

Total marks of relevant papers in Tier-II Examination.

Total marks in Tier-III Examination.

Date of birth, with older candidate placed higher.

Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Notice – Direct Link

Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021 PDF – Direct Link

How to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the Result section. Select the exam ‘CGL’ from the lists

Click on the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2).”

A PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 23, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

