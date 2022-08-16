SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card Download Link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 3 examination today, August 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card by visiting the regional websites of the Commission or by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com
According to the earlier notification, the SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 exams will be held on August 21, 2022, at various test centres across the country. For the convenience of the registered students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the admit card option.
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Now, select your region. You will be redirected to a different website.
- Enter the required login credentials such as Roll No. / Registration ID, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth and click on next option.
- Your SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download SSC CGL Tier 3 hall ticket 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given above. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Register For General Manager Posts at fci.gov.in Before This Date