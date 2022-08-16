SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card Download Link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 3 examination today, August 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card by visiting the regional websites of the Commission or by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

According to the earlier notification, the SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 exams will be held on August 21, 2022, at various test centres across the country. For the convenience of the registered students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket.