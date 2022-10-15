SSC CGL 2021 Tier-II Result at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL Tier-II Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission has conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 on August 08 and August 10, 2022, in the Computer Based Mode and Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination on August 21 at different centres all over the country.Also Read - Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at rajneetug2022.in. Check Steps to Apply

"Marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission's website on 21.10.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks from 21.10.2022 to 10.11.2022 by using Registration Number and Password," reads the official notification.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE SSC CGL TIER II RESULT 2021?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 – Declaration of result of Tier-II Examination to shortlist candidates for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download the SSC CGL Tier-II Result PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.