SSC CGL 2022-23 Application Form: The Staff Selection Commission will on Saturday release the SSC CGL application form 2022. The SSC CGL 2022 application form will be filled in an online format at ssc.nic.in. However, the candidates are required to check the eligibility details carefully before filling the SSC CGL application form 2022-23.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022: Application fee

The candidate should know that the SSC CGL 2022 application fee for students belonging to the general and OBC categories is Rs 100 and the fee is exempted for the female and reserved category candidates. The candidates need to keep all necessary documents and details ready to fill the SSC CGL application 2022-23. The last date to submit the applications is October 10. Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

Another important thing to know is that to be eligible for the SSC CGL recruitment examination, the candidates need to clear graduation or are currently in the final year of their college. Also Read - SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

SSC CGL application form 2022-23: Important dates

Events Dates Starting date of SSC CGL 2022 application form September 10, 2022 Last date to fill the SSC CGLapplication form 2022 October 1, 2022

SSC CGL 2022-23 Application Form: List of Documents Needed

Class 10, 12 mark sheets

Marksheet and certificate of graduation

Category certificate (if applicable)

Passport size photograph

Image of candidate’s signature

Aadhaar or any other valid photo ID

SSC CGL 2022-23 Application Form: Here’s How to Apply