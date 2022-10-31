SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 today, October 31, 2022. The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2022-23 tier 1 examination from December 1 to 13, 2022, in online computer-based mode. The Commission took to the Microblogging site Twitter to confirm the date and time for the Tier-1 examination. One can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022 Released at sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
CHECK SSC CGL 2022-23 TIER 1 EXAM DATES
SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam: Check Important Dates Here
- SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Dates: December 1 to 13, 2022
- SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card: to release soon
SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Pattern
- SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam will be held in computer-based mode.
- The examination will be held in objective type multiple choice questions.
- The SSC CGL 2022 questions will be conducted both in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
- For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.5.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card
- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card.”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
- Your SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
