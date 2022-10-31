SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 today, October 31, 2022. The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2022-23 tier 1 examination from December 1 to 13, 2022, in online computer-based mode. The Commission took to the Microblogging site Twitter to confirm the date and time for the Tier-1 examination. One can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022 Released at sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

CHECK SSC CGL 2022-23 TIER 1 EXAM DATES

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Date pic.twitter.com/OUmaOUKUti — Staff Selection Commission 🇮🇳 (@SSCorg_in) October 31, 2022

Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

SSC Official Website

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Dates: December 1 to 13, 2022

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card: to release soon

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam will be held in computer-based mode.

The examination will be held in objective type multiple choice questions.

The SSC CGL 2022 questions will be conducted both in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.

For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.5.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Direct Link Here