SSC CGL 2022 APPLICATIONS BEGIN: Staff Selection Commission has released notification for Combined Graduate Level 2022 Examination on September 17, 2022. Applications for SSC CGL 2022 have begun. The exam is scheduled to be held in December 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is 8 October 2022 till 11:00 pm. Candidates who are interested in the exam can apply for it by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL exam 2022 is being held for the recruitment of candidates to various group B and C posts under the departments of the government of India.

The SSC CGL notification said, "Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 for filling up of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc."

The SSC CGL Application Form notification can be accessed through the official website of the commission: ssc.nic.in

CHECK HERE IMPORTANT DATES FOR SSC CGL 2022 EXAMINATION:

Dates for submission of online applications 17-09-2022 to 08-10-2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 08-10-2022 (23:00) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 08-10-2022 (23:00) Last date and time for making online fee payment 09-10-2022 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 10-10-2022 Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment. 12-10-2022 to 13-10-2022 (23:00) Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) Dec, 2022 Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) To be notified later

The SSC CGL Examination 2022 is being held for the various posts of Group B and Group C category which will undertake recruitment against as many as 20,000 vacancies in various central government departments.

The candidates need to know that the minimum qualification to take SSC CGL is graduation or those who are currently in the final year of their college can also apply. Detailed eligibility details can be found after the recruitment notification from the official website ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL APPLICATION FORM 2022: LIST OF DOCUMENTS NEEDED

Aadhar card

Voter card

PAN card

School pass certificates and marksheets

Graduation pass certificate and marksheet

Category certificate, if applicable

Passport size photograph

SSC CGL Application Form 2022: Registration Fee

The candidates in general category who meet the SSC CGL eligibility criteria can fill up the application form by submitting a fee of Rs 100. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CGL APPLICATION FORM 2022: HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER