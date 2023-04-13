Home

Education

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit: Worried Aspirants Continue to Flood Twitter Over Age Reckoning Issue

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit: Aspirants are now trending #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility.

SSC CGL Age Limit: Following the announcement of the SSC CGL examination detailed notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — the exam conducting body, Aspirants are now trending #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility. At present, the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2023) application process is underway.

Why Are SSC CGL Aspirants Tweeting?

The Commission has set August 1, 2023, as the age recognition date to ensure the age limit criteria for recruitment to various positions. However, several applicants have urged the Central Government to change the age reckoning date for eligibility to the SSC CGL examination from August 1 to January 1, 2023. In response to the SSC CGL age reckoning issue, several applicants have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms. “The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2023,” SSC in the official notification said. Applicants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of Department of Personnel & Training, and using hashtags such as #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN and #SSC_CGL_1JAN.

The Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries and departments of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies. Nearly 7,500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is May 3, 2023. However, candidates began asking the commission to change the age restriction. While an official notification from SSC regarding the age limit is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting. Check the tweets below.

#SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN, #SSC_CGL_1JAN Trends on Twitter || Read Aspirants Tweet here

RamoSir, who has been actively voicing in support of students demanding the Commission to revise the age limit tweeted, “Nothing can be worse than snatching the last chance from anyone. Pls change the crucial date to 1-Jan-2023 for SSC CGL 2023 Examination #SSC_CGL_1JAN@DoPTGoI .”

Nothing can be worse than snatching the last chance from anyone. Pls change the crucial date to 1-Jan-2023 for SSC CGL 2023 Examination #SSC_CGL_1JAN@DoPTGoI — RaMo (@RaMoSirOfficial) April 13, 2023

It’s heartbreaking to see the dreams of so many young aspirants shattered due to the rigid age limit criteria. SSC, please change the date to 1-Jan-2023 and restore hope in our hearts. #SSC_CGL_1JAN@aajtak @DoptSecretary

@DrJitendraSingh

@PMOIndia

@TheLallantop@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ejJ7ja378H — Vichitr Nagar (@NagarVichitr) April 13, 2023

SSC, please acknowledge the widespread demand to update the age reckoning date to 1-Jan-2023 for SSC CGL 2023 Exam and take appropriate action. #SSC_CGL_1JAN @narendramodi@PMOIndia@DrJitendraSingh@DoPTGoI pic.twitter.com/lRYRJaFCoE — Aditya Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@adityaranjanaka) April 13, 2023

Echoing a similar concern, a Twitter user wrote, “I yet am to turn 27 this year and should be considered eligible for 18-27 group. But why SSC is reckoning age from the date 01-08-23? We deserve one more chance, please revise date.”

I yet am to turn 27 this year and should be considered eligible for 18-27 group. But why SSC is reckoning age from the date 01-08-23? We deserve one more chance, please revise date.#SSC_CGL_1JAN @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI@DoptSecretary@TheLallantop pic.twitter.com/kLg6I9I4qJ — paramjeet kaur (@kaur2204) April 13, 2023

“The sun may be scorching, but our passion for a fair age reckoning date in SSC CGL 2023 is burning bright. SSC, we urge you to change the date to 1-Jan-2023 and fan the flames of hope. #SSC_CGL_1JAN@aajtak @DoptSecretary

@DrJitendraSingh

@PMOIndia

@TheLallantop pic.twitter.com/uiMWpGvsxP — शेखर सिंह विक्रम (@SinghSkrsingh9) April 13, 2023

SSC Age Limit Remarks For the posts for which age limit is 18-27 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the posts for which age limit is 20-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2003. For the posts for which age limit is 18-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the post for which age limit is 18-32 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1991 and not later than 01-08-2005.

For more details, refer to the official website of SSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.