Home

Education

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key For Tier 1 Exam Released: Raise Objection Till Aug 4, Check Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key For Tier 1 Exam Released: Raise Objection Till Aug 4, Check Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key: The commission candidates can raise objection against the answer key by 5 PM on August 4 on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key: The commission said applications to raise objections after the deadline will not be accepted.

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, on Wednesday released the SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key for the tier 1 exam and the candidates now can visit the official website ssc.nic.in to check their score. The commission has released a notice regarding the answer key on the official website and according to the notice, candidates can raise objections till August 4, 2023.

Trending Now

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 01.08.2023 (5.00 PM) to 04.08.2023 (5.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5:00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the official notice read.

Direct link to check SSC CGL answer key 2023

The SSC CGL 2023 entrance test was conducted from July 14 to 27 at different centres across the country and the commission earlier released response sheets along with the tentative answer keys.

Raise Objection Till August 4

The commission has also invited objections from candidates to these answer keys and said it can be submitted by 5 PM on August 4 on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” reads the SSC notification.

The SSC said after receiving the objections it will review them and determine whether any changes are needed to be made to the answer key. For additional details, candidates need to refer to the official website.

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key: Here’s How to Check

First log in to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.

Then click on the ‘Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

After this, a new page will appear on the screen.

Then, click on the link that reads, ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2023’.

After this, a new page with the official notice will appear on the screen.

You have to scroll down and click on the link for the answer key.

Then enter the required credentials and click on the submit option.

After this, the SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES