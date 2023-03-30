Home

SSC CGL 2023 Notification to Release on April 1; Check Tier 1 Exam Dates Here

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: As per the academic calendar, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be conducted between July 14 to July 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission will release a detailed notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) on April 1, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download SSC CGL 2023 notification by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 1, 2023.

The Commission is conducting the examination for filling up the various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2023

As per the academic calendar, this year, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be conducted between July 14 to July 27, 2023. The selection process includes a Tier I exam followed by a Tier II exam. Candidates who pass the Tier I exam are eligible to take the Tier II exam.

SSC CGL Application Fee

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Meanwhile, general category candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check the steps below.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Login to the portal and apply for the post. Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

