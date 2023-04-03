Home

Education

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Expected This Week On ssc.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Expected This Week On ssc.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Application Fee

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: As per the SSC Exam Calendar for 2023, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam will be held from July 14 to 27, 2023. The date of Tier II exam will be notified later.

Various Group B and Group C posts will be filled up in ministries and other government departments through SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment.

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release SSC CGL 2023 notification anytime soon. However, reports suggest that the SSC CGL notification 2023 is expected to be released this week on the official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the official SSC Recruitment 2023 calendar, the SSC Combined Graduate Level Notification was expected to release on April 1, 2023. Now, the candidates are waiting for the notification to be released.

As per the SSC Exam Calendar for 2023, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam will be held from July 14 to 27, 2023. The date of Tier II exam will be notified later.

You may like to read

The SSC said it will hold the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification required for these posts includes Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit

The age limit for different posts is in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. Notably, the upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) need to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online.

SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment: Vacancy details

Various Group B and Group C posts will be filled up in ministries and other government departments through SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment. Around 10,000 vacancies are expected to be made available for candidates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.