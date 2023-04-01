Home

SSC CGL 2023 Registration Begins Today: Here’s How To Apply on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 registration window will remain open till May 1, 2023.

As per the earlier notification, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL Tier 1 exam online from July 14 to 27. Photo: Twitter

SSC CGL Registration2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) started the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2023 application process from Saturday, April 1, 2023. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam on the SSC official website- ssc.nic.in.

For the general information of the candidates, the SSC CGL Tier 1 registration window will remain open till May 1, 2023. To apply for the CGL exam, the candidates need to pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee of Rs 100. However, the candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, ESM categories and women candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

As per the earlier notification, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL Tier 1 exam online from July 14 to 27. There are three stages in the SSC CGL 2023 exam, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Document Verification (DV) round.

SSC CGL 2023: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official website of SSC CGL 2023, ssc.nic.in

Then click on the new registration tab.

Enter the details and generate the login id and password

Then, re-login and fill out the SSC CGL Tier 1 application form 2023

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Download and take a printout of the SSC CGL application form for further reference.

The SSC holds the CGL examination to recruit candidates for group “B” gazetted and group “C” posts officers in top ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.

