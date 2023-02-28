Home

Education

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in. Here’s How to Download

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in. Here’s How to Download

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key: The SSC said the students can access the answer key and question papers till March 13, 2023, up to 7 PM.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key: The SSC released the examination schedule for the CGL 2022 Tier 2.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Final Answer Key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2022. The candidates can now check and download the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) answer key on ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.02.2023 (07:00 PM) to 13.03.2023 (07:00 PM),” the official notice stated.

You may like to read

The SSC said the students can access the answer key and question papers till March 13, 2023, up to 7 PM.

The Commission in the notification said to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the applicants, it has been decided to upload the final answer keys along with the question paper(s) on the main website of the SSC.

Apart from this, the SSC has also released the examination schedule for the CGL 2022 Tier 2 and said SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7 in two shifts. First shift will begin at 9 AM and the second shift from 2 PM.

This year, more than 62,000 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination and they were selected based on the marks scored in Tier 1 Examination.

The candidates should note that the SSC CGL examination has 3 stages and those who clear SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 will be eligible to appear in tier 2 and the consecutive round.

As per the SSC CGL 2023 exam pattern, tier 2 exams will be conducted in online computer-based test (CBT) mode and will test candidates’ knowledge in quantitative ability, statistics, general studies (finance and economics), and English language and comprehension.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s How To Download

Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in

On the main site, go to the ‘Latest News’ section.

Click on the link that reads – “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”.

As a PDF file opens, scroll down to the bottom and click on the link given.

Then enter the login details and avail the CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 and Question Papers.

Check, save and download the CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2022

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.