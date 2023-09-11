Home

Education

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result 2023 Update: Scores Likely To Be OUT by This Date on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result 2023 Update: Scores Likely To Be OUT by This Date on ssc.nic.in

The commission had issued the SSC CGL Notification 2023 for around 7500 vacancies. Candidates who will be finally selected will be deputed in various departments under Indian government.

SSC Delhi Police final results out.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result 2023 soon. According to the sources, the commission is likely to announce the CGL result for the Tier 1 exam by September 30. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the result PDF.

Trending Now

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam:

SSC conducted the Tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27.

The answer key was issued in August and even after a month, SSC has not issued the results.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting to know their qualifying status.

SSC has notified to conduct the CGL Tier 2 Exam on 25th, 26th and 27th October 2023.

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam.

SSC will be preparing the final list of selected candidates on the basis of complete recruitment process.

The commission had issued the SSC CGL Notification 2023 for around 7500 vacancies. Candidates who will be finally selected will be deputed in various departments under Indian government.

You may like to read

Around 7500 vacancies are to be filled this year via CGL exam for Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Grade-II, and Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) posts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES