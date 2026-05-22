Home

Education

SSC CGL 2026: Application begins, detailed notification, Tier I and II Exam schedule out; Check details

SSC CGL 2026: Application begins, detailed notification, Tier I and II Exam schedule out; Check details

The Staff Selection Commission has released the the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. It further announced that candidates can pay the application fee for SSC CGL 2026 until June 23, 2026.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has official released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 12,256 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies in different ministries, departments and government bodies, according to the Commission.

Eligible candidates can now apply for SSC CGL 2026 as the online registration process started on May 21, 2026. Applications can be submitted through the official SSC portal until June 22, 2026, with the registration link now live on the website.

The Staff Selection Commission has announced that candidates can pay the application fee for SSC CGL 2026 until June 23, 2026. The Commission will also open a correction window between June 29 and July 1, 2026, allowing applicants to make changes to their forms upon payment of the prescribed charges.

Which posts will be fulfilled by SSC exam?

Through this recruitment process, candidates will be selected for a range of sought-after government jobs such as Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector in the Central Bureau of Investigation and National Investigation Agency, along with posts like Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Accountant and Postal Assistant.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key, response sheet out at ssc.gov.in; direct link here

What is the process to apply for SSC?

New users applying for SSC CGL 2026 are required to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process on the SSC portal before proceeding with the application. Once registered, candidates can log in and enter their personal, academic and category-related information carefully.

Along with the application form, candidates will need to upload scanned copies of their photo, signature and other relevant documents in the required format. After completing the fee payment, applicants should double-check all details before final submission and keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference.

What will students be tested on?

Candidates appearing for the Tier-II exam will be tested on Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and Data Entry Speed. Additionally, separate papers will be conducted for applicants seeking posts in Statistics and Finance & Economics.

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025: When will Commission announce SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard at ssc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide to download

What is the fee?

The examination fee for SSC CGL 2026 is Rs 100, but women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen categories will not have to pay the fee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.