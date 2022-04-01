SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 Admit Card on the official website, ssc.nic.in or sscner.org.in. Candidates can now download the hall ticket to appear for the exam. As per the schedule announced earlier, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2021 will be held from April 11 to 21. To download the admit card, the candidates will have to enter their SSC CGL exams login credentials such as registration ID or candidate’s name and date of birth along with the captcha. The candidates whose application has not been accepted, will not be able to download the admit card.Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Marks Declared on ssc.nic.in: Here’s How Candidates Can Download Scorecard

SSC CGL Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download