SSC CGL Exam 2023: Several Rendered Ineligible After Sudden Change In Age Cut-Off Date, Aspirants Awaits Commission Response

#SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN Issue: A large section of students from different cities along with the All India Student’s Union (AISU) is requesting a modification in the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2023) age cut-off date. Hashtags such as #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN and #SSC_CGL_1JAN are trending on the Microblogging site – Twitter.

Aspirants have been protesting outside the CGO Complex since Tuesday, and have also written to Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, the Minister In-Charge of the Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT), requesting that the age cut-off date be changed from August 1 to January 1, 2023.

While acknowledging the problems the students are facing, Pradeep Rawat, Parent & Founder, Gurgaon Parents Association took to Twitter and wrote, “The unexpected Sudden Change in age reckoning date by SSC has snatched away the last chance of thousands of Job seekers, Age reckoning date should be Jan_1 instead of Aug_1 as it was in previous years mostly. #SSC_CGL_1JAN Help Aspirants please 🙏🏻 @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI.”

Why are SSC Aspirants demanding the Change in CGL Age Cut off Date?

Following the announcement of the SSC CGL exam notification, the students demanded the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility. The Commission has set August 1, 2023, as the age recognition date to ensure the age limit criteria for recruitment to various positions. Last year, the age limit for the competitive examination was calculated as of January 1, 2023. However, due to this year’s abrupt change in the cut-off date, several aspirants will be ineligible for the exam.

What Does Commission Say in Official Notification?

“The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2023,” reads the official notification.

SSC Age Limit Remarks For the posts for which age limit is 18-27 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the posts for which age limit is 20-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2003. For the posts for which age limit is 18-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the post for which age limit is 18-32 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1991 and not later than 01-08-2005.

All India Student’s Union (AISU) took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear SSC, thousands of students are suffering due to the age reckoning date issue in SSC CGL 2023 Exam. Please acknowledge the widespread demand and take appropriate action. #SSC_CGL_1JAN #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN.”

“Dear SSC, thousands of students are suffering due to the age reckoning date issue in SSC CGL 2023 Exam. Please acknowledge the widespread demand and take appropriate action.#SSC_CGL_1JAN #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN pic.twitter.com/ohgRyHh404 — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) April 21, 2023

“The future of thousands of aspirants is at stake, SSC must restore the age reckoning date to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. #SSC_CGL_1JAN #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN,” AISU’s tweet further reads.

We have been protesting peacefully for 15 days and no positive result has come out Request to change the age reckoning date of SSC CGL 2023. please consider 01.01.2023 as age reckoning date #SSC_CGL_1JAN @DoPTGoI @shubhankrmishra @erPawanBhadana @DrJitendraSingh @DrRamOfficial pic.twitter.com/taOuXvdTRK — Puja Pandey (@iampuja29) April 22, 2023

SSC Response Awaited

Nearly 7,500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is May 3, 2023. An official notification from the Commission(SSC) regarding the age limit is awaited on the student’s request. If the Commission does not alter the changes, several aspirants will become ineligible to appear for the examination. Please note that applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. . For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

