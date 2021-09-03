SSC CGL Answer Key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has released tentative answer keys of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam, Tier-I. Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can raise their objections till September 7, 6 pm by making the payment of Rs. 100/- per question.Also Read - SSC CGL BIG UPDATE: SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 Likely To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit", official notice on SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 said.

On the basis of objections received from the candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. Notably. SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 exam was held from August 13 to 24, 2021 at various exam centres across the country.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2020: How to Check Answer Keys

Visit the official website –ssc.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link

SSC CGL PDF will be opened where you will find the link to check answer key

Click on that link and enter your login details

Download SSC CGL Answer Key

