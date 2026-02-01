Home

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key, response sheet out at ssc.gov.in; direct link here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in. Check details here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2025. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 on January 18 and January 19, 2026 at different centres all over the country.

Along with the SSC CGL Tier 2 Provisional Answer Key, SSC has also published the candidates’ Response Sheet(s). The same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e., https://ssc.gov.in). The candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key by using their registration number and password.

Candidates can raise objections if any against the answer key from January 30 to February 3, 2026.”Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 30.01.2026 (08.00 PM) to 03.02.2026 (08.00 PM) on payment of Rs.50/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 08.00 PM on 03.02.2026 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be made available after the above specified time limit,” SSC in an official notice said.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.gov.in

Look for the answer key link.

Enter the login details.

Your SSC CGL Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

“It is also informed that the Commission would obtain Option-cumPreference before the declaration of final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be uploaded shortly informing activation of Option-cum-Preference window for the candidates to submit their preferences within stipulated time period mentioned therein,” SSC in an official notice said.

The candidates are advised to visit the Staff Selection Commission’s website and also the website of the Regional/Sub-Regional offices from where they have appeared at regular intervals for further updates. The candidates may note that in case they fail to submit their post preference(s) on the website of the Commission within the stipulated window, they will not be considered for any post in the Final Result.

Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.