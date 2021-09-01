SSC CGL Answer Key 2021: The candidates who have appeared for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL examinations, we have some important news for you. As per the latest update, SSC is likely to release the answer key of the exam on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam from 13 August to 24 August 2021. Soon after the announcement of the answer key, all candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Exam would be able to download SSC CGL Exam Answer Key through online mode by login into your account, once released.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For Over 25,000 Vacancies Online Today, Apply NOW at ssc.nic.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Click on answer key link

SSC CGL PDF will be opened where you will find the link to check answer key

Click on that link and enter your login details

Download SSC CGL Answer Key

The candidates must note that they can raise objection through online mode on ssc.nic.in. They will be required to pay Rs. 100 per questions. SSC Result 2021 shall be announced after considering all the objections. Those who qualify in the Tier 1 will be called for Tier 2.