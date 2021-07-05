New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, the Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) has decided to reschedule the date for the conduct of various examinations such as— Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. Also Read - SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018 Declared at ssc.nic.in | Find DIRECT LINK to Check Result Here
Here are the revised dates:
- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police – July 26
- CAPFs -July 26
- ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II)- July 26
- Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-1), 2020 (for leftover candidates) – August 4-12
- CGL Tier-I examination – August 13-24
Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for further notice about the same. Also Read - SSC CGL Result 2018 Likely To Be Declared By Staff Selection Commission At ssc.nic.in Today | Direct Link And Other Details Here Also Read - SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For This Post by March 21 | Vacancy, Posts Details, Official Notification Here