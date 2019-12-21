New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2017 on its official website.

Candidates can check their results on the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in. Notably, the results have been announced after a span of two years owing to SSC CGL paper leak case.

Here’s How to Check SSC CGL Exam 2017 Results:

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website – https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CHSL’ results link.

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: A list will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 5: Check your roll number in list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

The CHSL (10+2) exam is conducted every year for the recruitment of the various posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant.